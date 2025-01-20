The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has called on the African Federation of Miners and Minerals Wealth to promote the well-being of employees in the mining sector.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba says the government prioritises the welfare of workers noting that the federation should bargain for better conditions of service in the mining sector.

Ms Tambatamba emphasized that economic transformation alongside job creation are key areas of priority in the government’s development plan.

“When President Hakainde Hichilema talks about the champions’ league this is what he means. We are growing worker organizations. This government says it shall not walk alone without the workers of Zambia; neither will the workers stand alone. We believe in Tripartism, you are our social partners in the country and across Africa,” she said.

Ms Tambatamba stated that the government is working with the Worker’s Organizations in line with the legal framework with the aim of ensuring that the welfare of workers is put first.

“Walk with us in the shaping of policy in the mining sector, the regulative framework that governs the mining sector,” Ms Tambatamba said.

And, the African Federation of Miners and Mineral Wealth Assistant Treasurer, Ashraf Shehata said the root for progression for Africa is in its resources.

“If we don’t defend these Resources on which sustainable development depends, who will defend us? We would like to establish a company for all unions to exploit, and benefit from the natural resources of Africa,” Mr Shehata said.

Meanwhile, MUZ president Joseph Chewe commended President Hakainde Hichilema and Ms Tambatamba for exhibiting exemplary leadership in seeing to it that there are no more strikes in the mining sector.

“We need to ensure that there is industrial harmony,” said Mr Chewe.

