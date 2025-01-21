Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP, held a press briefing in Mongu, Western Province, where he revealed an alleged plot by opposition political parties to tarnish Zambia’s international reputation through fabricated claims of human rights abuses.

During the briefing, Hon. Mweetwa stated that the government had uncovered a scheme in which opposition groups are allegedly mobilizing individuals to flood social media platforms and international organizations with emails containing false accusations of human rights violations under the UPND administration. He alleged that the opposition’s plan involves recruiting individuals to act as victims of these supposed abuses and inciting young people, women, and other vulnerable groups to participate.

The minister condemned the alleged scheme, describing it as “dirty” and harmful to Zambia’s progress. He warned citizens to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to what he called a desperate attempt by the opposition to mislead both the Zambian public and the international community.

Hon. Mweetwa also took the opportunity to remind the Patriotic Front (PF), the former ruling party, of the widespread human rights abuses, police brutality, and political violence that he claimed characterized their administration. “The atrocities committed by the previous government were unprecedented in Zambia’s history,” Mweetwa said, adding that several citizens lost their lives due to police brutality and politically motivated violence during the PF’s tenure.

The minister challenged the opposition to provide evidence of any citizen who has lost their life due to alleged human rights violations under the current government. He emphasized that all individuals in police custody or before the courts are there because of actual or alleged crimes, not political persecution.

Hon. Mweetwa highlighted Zambia’s progress since the UPND took office, noting that the country is on an economic recovery trajectory. He cited the resumption of budget support from international partners, including the European Union, as evidence of the international community’s renewed confidence in Zambia’s governance. This support, he claimed, had been lost due to the maladministration, corruption, and plunder of national resources under the previous government.

The minister reiterated President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, stating that the administration would continue to prioritize justice and transparency in governance. He dismissed the opposition’s alleged scheme as a “failed and desperate attempt” to undermine the progress and stability of the UPND government.

Hon. Mweetwa concluded by urging Zambians to remain focused on the country’s development agenda and to continue supporting President Hichilema’s efforts to uplift their lives. “Zambians have moved on from the past and are now committed to building a prosperous future for the nation,” he said.

The government also called on the international community to disregard the alleged claims of human rights abuses, asserting that they do not reflect the reality of the current administration’s commitment to governance and justice.