Avance Media, Africa’s leading PR and rating firm, has announced the 6th edition of its highly anticipated 2024 list of the 100 Most Influential African Women. This annual publication celebrates the extraordinary achievements of women who are breaking barriers in their respective fields and inspiring transformational change in their communities and across the continent.

Representing 32 African countries, the 2024 list highlights the diversity and impact of African women leaders, with Nigeria leading with 22 honorees, followed by Kenya with 12, South Africa with 7, and Rwanda with 5. The honorees span an array of sectors, including business,diplomacy, governance, entertainment, media, sports, philanthropy, and more.

The list also features two female presidents, six female vice presidents, one Prime Minister, one Deputy United Nations Secretary-General, and one Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission. These achievements mark a historic milestone for women in leadership across the continent and in global governance, showcasing Africa as a rising force for gender equity and empowerment.

Among the top honorees are Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of Tanzania, Angélique Kidjo, the Grammy-winning artist and activist, Fariba Nabourema Togolese activist and Bitcoin advocate,and Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation.Prince Akpah, the Founder of Avance Media, emphasised that the publication aims to promote gender equality and recognise women’s contributions to Africa’s progress. By amplifying the stories of these influential women, we seek to inspire policy shifts, organizational reforms, and grassroots efforts to empower women and girls.

Selection for the 2024 list was based on criteria such as excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments, a commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo, and exemplifying the qualities of an accomplished African woman.The comprehensive profiles of the 2024 100 Most Influential African Women can be accessed at

100women.avancemedia.org.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2024 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in

alphabetical order

1. Adefunke Adeyemi || Secretary General, African Civil Aviation Commission

2. Agatha Elumelu-Obiekwugo (Dr.) || CEO, Adassa Energy

3. Aguil Deng || Head of Corporate Philanthropy Africa, Bloomberg

4. Ahunna Eziakonwa (H.E.) || Regional Director for Africa, UNDP

5. Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E) || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union

6. Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations

7. Angélique Kidjo || Musician

8. Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha || Actress

9. Anita Erskine || Executive Director, Erskine Global Communications

10. Barbra Banda || Footballer

11. Bimbo Ademoye || Actress

12. Bineta Diop (H.E) || Special Envoy on Women Peace and Security, African Union

13. Bintou Keita (H.E) || Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the DRC, UN

14. Bogolo Kenewendo || Minister of Minerals and Energy, Botswana

15. Boitumelo Mosako || CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa

16. Carol Abade || Group CEO, EXP

17. Caroline Wanga || CEO, Essence

18. Chidimma Adetshina || Miss Universe Africa and Oceania

19. Chido Cleopatra Mpemba (H.E.) || Youth Envoy, African Union

20. Clare Akamanzi || CEO, NBA Africa

21. Coumba Dieng Sow (H.E) || Resident Coordinator in Togo, United Nations

22. Cristina Isabel Lopes da Silva M. Duarte || Special Adviser on Africa, United Nations

23. Damilola Ogunbiyi || Co-Chair, UN-Energy

24. Degan Ali || Executive Director, Adeso

25. Delphine Traoré Maidou || CEO, Allianz Africa

26. Denise Epote || Director, TV5 Monde

27. Diane Karusisi (Dr.) || CEO, Bank of Kigali

28. Edith Kimani || Journalist, DW TV

29. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema (H.E) || Deputy Executive Director, UNEP

30. Elizabeth Tchoungui || Executive Vice President of Group CSR, Orange

31. Elizabeth Wathuti || Founder, Green Generation Initiative

32. Enase Okonedo (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University

33. Esperança da Costa (H.E.) || Vice President, Angola

34. Faith Odhiambo || President, Law Society of Kenya

35. Farida Nabourema || Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Community

36. Françoise Moudouthe || CEO, African Women's Development Fund

37. Funke Akindele || Actress

38. Graça Machel || Founder, Graça Machel Trust

39. Hodan Addou || Regional Director, UN Women East & Southern Africa

40. Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr.) || Regional Director, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

41. Jane Kimemia || CEO, Optiva Capital Partners

42. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Ghana

43. Jennifer Zabasajja || Correspondent, Bloomberg Africa

44. Jessica Rose Epel Alupo (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Uganda

45. Judith Tuluka Suminwa || Prime Minister, DRC

46. Julia Sebutinde || Vice President, International Court of Justice

47. Julie Gichuru (Dr.) || Founder, Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute (ALADI)

48. Kanayo Awani || Executive Vice President, Afreximbank

49. Kehinde Bankole || Actress

50. Lydia Zigomo || Regional Director, UNFPA East and Southern Africa.

51. Mariam Chabi Talata (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Benin

52. Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre (H.E.) || CEO, African Peer Review Mechanism

53. Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade || Senior Vice President , AfDB

54. Maryam Bukar Hassan || Poet

55. Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi || President, African Center for Economic Transformation

56. Monique Nsanzabaganwa (H.E. Dr.) || Deputy Chairperson, African Union

57. Mosun Layode || Executive Director, African Philanthropy Forum

58. Mutale Nalumango (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Zambia

59. Nadia Fettah Alaoui || Minister of Economy and Finance, Morocco

60. Nardos Bekele-Thomas || CEO, AUDA- NEPAD

61. Nathalie Kouassi Akon || Director of Gender and Economic Inclusion, IFC

62. Ndemupelila Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (H.E. Dr) || President-elect , Namibia

63. Nezha Hayat || CEO, Moroccan Capital Market Authority

64. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Dr.) || Director General, World Trade Organisation

65. Nima Elbagir || Chief International Investigative Correspondent, CNN

66. Nkiru Balonwu (Dr.) || CEO, Africa Soft Power

67. Nomalanga Shozi || OAP

68. Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda || Deputy Executive Director, UN Women

69. Olori Atuwatse III || Queen Consort, Warri Kingdom

70. Oulie Keita (Dr.) || Executive Director, Greenpeace Africa

71. Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa || CEO, Naspers South Africa.

72. Rachel Wanyoike || Managing Director, Solidaridad East and Central Africa

73. Rasha Kelej (Senator Dr.) || CEO, Merck Foundation

74. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior (H.E.) || Vice President, South Sudan

75. Rita Babihuga-Nsanze || Chief Economist , Africa Finance Corporation

76. Rosemary Nduhiu || Executive Director, Country Programs, Mastercard Foundation

77. Ruth Kadiri || Actress

78. Sahar Albazar || Member of Parliament, Egypt

79. Samia Suluhu Hassan (H.E.) || President, United Republic of Tanzania

80. Samira Daoud || Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Amnesty International

81. Sanda Ojiambo || Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact

82. Soraia Ramos || Musician

83. Stephanie Busari || Senior Editor, Africa, CNN

84. Taaka Awori || CEO, Busara Africa

85. Tems || Musician

86. Tobi Ayeni || Content Creator

87. Tsedale Lemma || Journalist/Founder, Addis Standard

88. Tsega Gebreyes || Founding Director, Satya Capital Limited

89. Tshepidi Moremong || Chief Operating Officer, Africa50

90. Tshepiso Malatjie || Chief People Officer, MultiChoice Group

91. Tyla || Musician

92. Valentine Rugwabiza (H.E.) || Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head

of Mission, United Nations

93. Vanessa Moungar || Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, LVMH

94. Vera Songwe (Dr.) || Founder and Chair, Liquidity and Sustainability Facility

95. Veronica Mueni Nduva (H.E.) || Secretary General, East African Community (EAC)

96. Vivienne Yeda Apopo || Director General, East African Development Bank (EADB)

97. Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS

98. Wiyaala || Musician

99. Yvonne Makolo || CEO, RwandAir

100. Zainab Hawa Bangura (H.E.) || Director General, United Nations Office at

Nairobi