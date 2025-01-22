Avance Media, Africa’s leading PR and rating firm, has announced the 6th edition of its highly anticipated 2024 list of the 100 Most Influential African Women. This annual publication celebrates the extraordinary achievements of women who are breaking barriers in their respective fields and inspiring transformational change in their communities and across the continent.
Representing 32 African countries, the 2024 list highlights the diversity and impact of African women leaders, with Nigeria leading with 22 honorees, followed by Kenya with 12, South Africa with 7, and Rwanda with 5. The honorees span an array of sectors, including business,diplomacy, governance, entertainment, media, sports, philanthropy, and more.
The list also features two female presidents, six female vice presidents, one Prime Minister, one Deputy United Nations Secretary-General, and one Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission. These achievements mark a historic milestone for women in leadership across the continent and in global governance, showcasing Africa as a rising force for gender equity and empowerment.
Among the top honorees are Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of Tanzania, Angélique Kidjo, the Grammy-winning artist and activist, Fariba Nabourema Togolese activist and Bitcoin advocate,and Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation.Prince Akpah, the Founder of Avance Media, emphasised that the publication aims to promote gender equality and recognise women’s contributions to Africa’s progress. By amplifying the stories of these influential women, we seek to inspire policy shifts, organizational reforms, and grassroots efforts to empower women and girls.
Selection for the 2024 list was based on criteria such as excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments, a commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo, and exemplifying the qualities of an accomplished African woman.The comprehensive profiles of the 2024 100 Most Influential African Women can be accessed at
1. Adefunke Adeyemi || Secretary General, African Civil Aviation Commission
2. Agatha Elumelu-Obiekwugo (Dr.) || CEO, Adassa Energy
3. Aguil Deng || Head of Corporate Philanthropy Africa, Bloomberg
4. Ahunna Eziakonwa (H.E.) || Regional Director for Africa, UNDP
5. Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E) || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union
6. Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations
7. Angélique Kidjo || Musician
8. Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha || Actress
9. Anita Erskine || Executive Director, Erskine Global Communications
10. Barbra Banda || Footballer
11. Bimbo Ademoye || Actress
12. Bineta Diop (H.E) || Special Envoy on Women Peace and Security, African Union
13. Bintou Keita (H.E) || Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the DRC, UN
14. Bogolo Kenewendo || Minister of Minerals and Energy, Botswana
15. Boitumelo Mosako || CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa
16. Carol Abade || Group CEO, EXP
17. Caroline Wanga || CEO, Essence
18. Chidimma Adetshina || Miss Universe Africa and Oceania
19. Chido Cleopatra Mpemba (H.E.) || Youth Envoy, African Union
20. Clare Akamanzi || CEO, NBA Africa
21. Coumba Dieng Sow (H.E) || Resident Coordinator in Togo, United Nations
22. Cristina Isabel Lopes da Silva M. Duarte || Special Adviser on Africa, United Nations
23. Damilola Ogunbiyi || Co-Chair, UN-Energy
24. Degan Ali || Executive Director, Adeso
25. Delphine Traoré Maidou || CEO, Allianz Africa
26. Denise Epote || Director, TV5 Monde
27. Diane Karusisi (Dr.) || CEO, Bank of Kigali
28. Edith Kimani || Journalist, DW TV
29. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema (H.E) || Deputy Executive Director, UNEP
30. Elizabeth Tchoungui || Executive Vice President of Group CSR, Orange
31. Elizabeth Wathuti || Founder, Green Generation Initiative
32. Enase Okonedo (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University
33. Esperança da Costa (H.E.) || Vice President, Angola
34. Faith Odhiambo || President, Law Society of Kenya
35. Farida Nabourema || Executive Director, Africa Bitcoin Community
36. Françoise Moudouthe || CEO, African Women's Development Fund
37. Funke Akindele || Actress
38. Graça Machel || Founder, Graça Machel Trust
39. Hodan Addou || Regional Director, UN Women East & Southern Africa
40. Jackie Chimhanzi (Dr.) || Regional Director, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
41. Jane Kimemia || CEO, Optiva Capital Partners
42. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Ghana
43. Jennifer Zabasajja || Correspondent, Bloomberg Africa
44. Jessica Rose Epel Alupo (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Uganda
45. Judith Tuluka Suminwa || Prime Minister, DRC
46. Julia Sebutinde || Vice President, International Court of Justice
47. Julie Gichuru (Dr.) || Founder, Africa Leadership and Dialogue Institute (ALADI)
48. Kanayo Awani || Executive Vice President, Afreximbank
49. Kehinde Bankole || Actress
50. Lydia Zigomo || Regional Director, UNFPA East and Southern Africa.
51. Mariam Chabi Talata (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Benin
52. Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre (H.E.) || CEO, African Peer Review Mechanism
53. Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade || Senior Vice President , AfDB
54. Maryam Bukar Hassan || Poet
55. Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi || President, African Center for Economic Transformation
56. Monique Nsanzabaganwa (H.E. Dr.) || Deputy Chairperson, African Union
57. Mosun Layode || Executive Director, African Philanthropy Forum
58. Mutale Nalumango (H.E.) || Vice President, Republic of Zambia
59. Nadia Fettah Alaoui || Minister of Economy and Finance, Morocco
60. Nardos Bekele-Thomas || CEO, AUDA- NEPAD
61. Nathalie Kouassi Akon || Director of Gender and Economic Inclusion, IFC
62. Ndemupelila Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (H.E. Dr) || President-elect , Namibia
63. Nezha Hayat || CEO, Moroccan Capital Market Authority
64. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Dr.) || Director General, World Trade Organisation
65. Nima Elbagir || Chief International Investigative Correspondent, CNN
66. Nkiru Balonwu (Dr.) || CEO, Africa Soft Power
67. Nomalanga Shozi || OAP
68. Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda || Deputy Executive Director, UN Women
69. Olori Atuwatse III || Queen Consort, Warri Kingdom
70. Oulie Keita (Dr.) || Executive Director, Greenpeace Africa
71. Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa || CEO, Naspers South Africa.
72. Rachel Wanyoike || Managing Director, Solidaridad East and Central Africa
73. Rasha Kelej (Senator Dr.) || CEO, Merck Foundation
74. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior (H.E.) || Vice President, South Sudan
75. Rita Babihuga-Nsanze || Chief Economist , Africa Finance Corporation
76. Rosemary Nduhiu || Executive Director, Country Programs, Mastercard Foundation
77. Ruth Kadiri || Actress
78. Sahar Albazar || Member of Parliament, Egypt
79. Samia Suluhu Hassan (H.E.) || President, United Republic of Tanzania
80. Samira Daoud || Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Amnesty International
81. Sanda Ojiambo || Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact
82. Soraia Ramos || Musician
83. Stephanie Busari || Senior Editor, Africa, CNN
84. Taaka Awori || CEO, Busara Africa
85. Tems || Musician
86. Tobi Ayeni || Content Creator
87. Tsedale Lemma || Journalist/Founder, Addis Standard
88. Tsega Gebreyes || Founding Director, Satya Capital Limited
89. Tshepidi Moremong || Chief Operating Officer, Africa50
90. Tshepiso Malatjie || Chief People Officer, MultiChoice Group
91. Tyla || Musician
92. Valentine Rugwabiza (H.E.) || Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head
of Mission, United Nations
93. Vanessa Moungar || Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, LVMH
94. Vera Songwe (Dr.) || Founder and Chair, Liquidity and Sustainability Facility
95. Veronica Mueni Nduva (H.E.) || Secretary General, East African Community (EAC)
96. Vivienne Yeda Apopo || Director General, East African Development Bank (EADB)
97. Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS
98. Wiyaala || Musician
99. Yvonne Makolo || CEO, RwandAir
100. Zainab Hawa Bangura (H.E.) || Director General, United Nations Office at
Nairobi