Kawambwa Tea, a 100-percent Government-owned company, has reported earning approximately $1 million in export revenue in 2024, marking a significant milestone for the enterprise.

Speaking during a meeting with Special Assistant to President Hakainde Hichilema for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, Kawambwa Tea Chief Financial Officer Tachila Zulu disclosed that 80 percent of the company’s exports consist of bulk tea, primarily supplied to industries such as breweries. The remaining 20 percent comprises processed tea, destined for direct consumer use.

Mr. Zulu highlighted the company’s role in fostering economic growth through job creation, noting that Kawambwa Tea currently employs over 500 people.

Mr. Ngoma, who visited the Kawambwa Tea estate this morning, praised the company’s achievements, calling it a “remarkable development story.” He emphasized that the success of Kawambwa Tea demonstrates the potential of Government-owned enterprises to thrive when adequately supported.

“The rebirth of Kawambwa Tea is a testament to what can be achieved with proper investment and management,” said Mr. Ngoma. “The employment of over 500 people is not just a number; it represents livelihoods, families, and communities benefiting from this enterprise.”

The government’s focus on revitalizing key industries, including Kawambwa Tea, aligns with its broader agenda of economic recovery and job creation. Mr. Ngoma reiterated the administration’s commitment to supporting public enterprises and ensuring they contribute meaningfully to Zambia’s development goals.

Kawambwa Tea’s achievements underscore the viability of locally owned businesses in driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities for Zambians.