By Dr Nevers Mumba, President

Movement for Multiparty Democracy, MMD

The chorus that we are hearing that the Zambian government is abusing human rights is being sang by political leaders facing the law on corruption charges.The UPND led government has taken huge steps in improving the human rights index for Zambia over the past three years.By removing political cadres and violence from the political space, the UPND government has created a new political environment of peace, progress and potential prosperity for the nation.

Under the previous Patriotic Party(PF) regime, Zambia was known as a lawless nation which was governed by political cadres from the ranks and file of the then ruling party.

As president of the opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy, I can attest to the brutality of the previous regime. Political violence which mostly ended in loss of life was the order of the day in every election cycle. As opposition parties, we were not allowed to campaign freely. Rallies and any special political meetings were not allowed. Access to public media was a preserve of the PF party.

The MMD has documented evidence of arbitrary arrests. We were publicly tear gassed out of meetings. By the use of the Public Order Act(POA), our party did not receive any police permits to hold political party meetings between 2012 and 2021 outside the official campaign seasons.It was Zambia’s darkest season in our democratic journey.

In the short three years that the UPND has been in government, violent cadres are off the streets and bus stations. Campaigns are violent free. Freedom of expression is available to all as evidenced in print media, radio and television. One just needs to turn to both public and social media to attest to these freedoms. To show commitment to these values, the UPND government repealed the law and removed the defamation of the president clause. This allows opponents to freely criticize the president without any legal implications.

The claim by the former ruling party members that the UPND government is abusing human rights is a battle strategy to deflect the fight against corruption. Many leaders of the previous regime are being challenged in the courts of law to account for their unexplainable wealth.

The arrests of those suspected of corruption are done in accordance with the rule of law. They are arrested, charged, committed to court and granted bail depending on the nature of the case. We do not consider such a process as abuse of human rights.

We urge the UPND government not to cower or be intimidated. Corruption MUST be fought and won.

The PF party just officially launched a misinformation crusade across the country to paint the current government as an abuser of human rights by creating stories and scenarios that are non existent. They have further decided to tarnish the image of Zambia abroad all in a bid to get themselves off the hook of prosecution for their abuse of power.

The rule of law is at work and no Zambian should be deceived by the insincere tears of offenders of the law.

We however urge the police to ensure that they use even handedness in dealing with any citizen who is found to be on the wrong side of the law. There should not be any sacred cows in the fight against corruption. Past, present and future offenders should all be held to the same standards.

I thank you.