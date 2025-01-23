The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has keenly followed the developments surrounding the cases of Mumbi Phiri, Jean Chisenga Ng’andwe, Peter Chanda and Celestine Mukandila, who were arrested for purported offences committed during the campaigns in the recently held Kawambwa by-elections. Of noteworthy, is the position taken by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Gilbert Phiri SC, not to recommend prosecution of the aforementioned opposition political players in light of the absence of credible evidence against them thus the prosecution is not in be public interest.

LAZ finds the conduct of the Director of Public Prosecutions commendable as it goes a long way in ensuring that the practice of using criminal prosecutions to settle political scores or silence those critical of Government is nipped in the bud. For a long time, the Zambia Police has been used by successive Governments as a weapon to silence those critical of the President or the Government. We find the political weaponization of the Police Service regrettable in light of its potential to infringe on the freedoms of citizens guaranteed under the Constitution.

The stance taken by the Director of Public Prosecutions is important in ensuring that criminal prosecutions are not abused for political reasons. We urge the Police and all other law enforcement agencies to emulate the DPP and ensure that they do not fall in the temptation of abusing criminal law to settle political scores. As Zambians, we are all one people bound by our common interest under the motto of One Zambia, One Nation, therefore our practices must promote human dignity, equity, social justice and equality as espoused by Article 8 of the Constitution, so that we can devote much time to collectively finding solutions to the challenges afflicting us as a nation, not settling political battles.

Meanwhile, LAZ welcomes the United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, Irene Khan, who is conducting a country visit to Zambia from 20 to 31 January 2025. The UN Special Rapporteur’s visit at the invitation of Government, gives the country a chance to reaffirm its commitment to upholding human rights in general and in particular, the right to freedom of opinion and expression, as well as an opportunity to re-assess the legal and policy framework and the safety of journalists, human rights defenders and civil society actors in the country.

The press release on a matter of national interest, in defense of rights and freedoms of citizens has been issued in furtherance of LAZ’s mandate under Section 4 of the Law Association of Zambia Act No 31 of the Laws of Zambia.

Issued By

Lungisani Zulu

LAZ President