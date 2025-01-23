After contributing, among other things, to resolving the situation at Mopani and KCM, ZCCM-IH Chief Legal Officer Lombe Mbalashi and Chief Investments Officer Brian Musonda have been fired without any explanation.

These new dismissals follow a series of dismissals and resignations within ZCCM-IH:

After the ousting of former Chief Legal Officer Councel Yadika Mkandawire, who had done afantastic job during the hard negociations with First Quantum Minerals and Vedanta, the unexpected and unexplained resignation of former Chairperson Dolika Banda and then the dismissal of Director Moses Nyrienda, why fire two competent members of Management again?

The GRZ should be aware that it is imperative to have competent people who know the Company inside out in order to meet current and future challenges.

What is more, a dismissal without any real reason is totally illegal. What compelling reason could have led the GRZ to break the law? Did Messrs Mbalashi and Musonda oppose injunctions that were contrary to the interests of the Company and therefore of the Zambian people, and was their dismissal in retaliation?

Are bigwigs planning to put shady cronies in their place? The absence of any explanation raises a host of questions… but one thing is certain: this incomprehensible action of the GRZ is detrimental to ZCCM-IH one more time and therefore the interests of the Zambian people, at a time when Zambia’s leaders praise their so-called sovereign mining ambitions for the country…

Issued by:

Thierry CHARLES

President of ZCCM Defense

22 January 2025, FRANCE