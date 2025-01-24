President Hakainde Hichilema has, with immediate effect, terminated the appointment of Milner Muyambango as Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations.

The decision, made in accordance with Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, was announced through a statement issued by State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka.

In the statement, President Hichilema expressed his gratitude to Mr. Muyambango for his service to the government and extended his best wishes for his future endeavors.

The President emphasized the critical role of public officers in upholding the law, respecting the rule of law, and remaining accountable to the citizens they serve.

This decision comes as part of the President’s commitment to ensuring that the Zambia Police Service operates in line with constitutional principles and maintains public trust.