Kamanga right on FAZ rules prevailing during elective AGM

By Chief Editor
246 views
Letter to The Editor:

I personally agree as a football administrator with the sentiments by the FAZ President Andrew Kamanga that only the constitution can bar people from standing.

All aspiring candidates should be subjected to layed down rules in order for them to be eligible.

That has been our tradition but l don’t know why it has become an issue now.

If you’re upright and have not committed a crime, why then should you runaway because of a mere mention of a Police officer.

We are governed by rules which were collectively agreed upon by the FAZ councillors. We are not like wild animals who practice Jungles laws.

Only those who will be eligible will be on the ballot paper.

Scrutiny and Integrity Test will be the order of the day.

All FAZ and FIFA rules will be applied as they are enshrined in the FAZ Constitution.

By Noel Kasonde, Kabwe

