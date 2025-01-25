Zambia has traversed a significant path in its political evolution, marked by periods of restricted freedoms and the subsequent emergence of a more open environment. This journey underscores the nation’s resilience and the ongoing necessity to confront past challenges, particularly in the fight against corruption.



The Era of Restriction

Prior to the 2021 elections, Zambia experienced a notable decline in political and economic governance, leading to increased public dissatisfaction. The government was sensitive to criticism, especially from political opponents and civil society, resulting in a constrained environment for free expression. This period was characterized by a systematic erosion of the right to freedom of expression, with authorities abusing laws to criminalize peaceful dissent.



A New Dawn of Expression

The 2021 general elections marked a pivotal moment in Zambia’s political landscape. Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema secured the presidency with 59% of the vote, reflecting a significant shift in public sentiment. This transition ushered in an era where citizens felt more empowered to voice their opinions and engage in open discourse. The restoration of access to all internet platforms in August 2021 further facilitated this newfound freedom.

The Imperative of Addressing Past Corruption

Despite these advancements, Zambia continues to grapple with issues rooted in its past. The nation has been a regional model of peaceful political transitions, yet persistent corruption and democratic weaknesses threaten this stability. The current administration recognizes the critical need to address these challenges to ensure sustainable progress.

The Path Forward: Changing Mindsets and Combating Provocation

Transforming the collective mindset of Zambians requires dedicated effort. The current leadership has demonstrated a clear purpose in this endeavor, emphasizing the importance of integrity and transparency. However, the journey is fraught with provocations that threaten to derail progress. It is essential to navigate these challenges with resilience, fostering a culture that prioritizes ethical conduct and open dialogue.

Conclusion

Reflecting on Zambia’s trajectory reveals a nation that has overcome significant hurdles to arrive at its current state. While the environment now encourages freer expression, the shadows of past corruption necessitate a continued and focused fight against unethical practices. It is imperative to acknowledge the strides made while remaining vigilant in addressing the remnants of past challenges, ensuring a future marked by transparency, freedom, and collective growth.

Peter Taila,

Independent Observer