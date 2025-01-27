GEARS Initiative Urges Political Parties to Uphold Democratic Values Ahead of 2026 Elections

Lusaka, Zambia – As Zambia gears up for its 2026 general elections, Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative Chairperson Lackson Lungu has called on political parties to uphold democratic values and conduct themselves with peace and respect during this crucial period. His remarks come at a time when the country is focusing on strengthening its democracy and ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

Mr. Lungu emphasized the importance of safeguarding Zambia’s democracy and urged all stakeholders to avoid acts of violence and other behaviors that could harm the country’s democratic progress. “As a nation, we have come a long way in building our democracy,” he said. “It is important that political parties reflect on this progress and commit to maintaining peace, tolerance, and respect for one another.”

Zambia has faced challenges in its democratic journey, including instances of election-related violence and divisive rhetoric. Mr. Lungu warned against actions that could jeopardize the peace and stability the nation enjoys. He reminded political parties of their responsibility to ensure the 2026 elections are free from violence and marked by decorum.

Mr. Lungu urged political parties to reflect on how far Zambia has come since the introduction of multiparty democracy in 1991. He said such reflection should inspire a commitment to preserving the nation’s peace and protecting the lives of its citizens. “Elections should be a celebration of democracy, not a source of fear or instability,” he said, adding that political leaders must discourage their supporters from engaging in violence or making inflammatory statements.

With over 43 registered political parties potentially taking part in the elections, Mr. Lungu said the country’s political diversity presents both opportunities and challenges. He stressed the need for tolerance and mutual respect among political players. “Our political diversity should be a strength, not a weakness. We need to engage in constructive dialogue and embrace the differences that make Zambia unique,” he said.

Mr. Lungu also called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure a credible, transparent, and fair electoral process. He said the ECZ has a crucial role in maintaining public confidence in the electoral system and ensuring that every Zambian’s vote is counted.

“The ECZ must rise to the occasion and ensure that the 2026 general elections are conducted in a manner that is above reproach,” he said. He urged the commission to address challenges that have affected past elections, such as delays in delivering election materials and allegations of irregularities. Transparency and accountability, he added, are essential for building trust among voters and political parties alike.

As the political atmosphere heats up, Mr. Lungu emphasized the importance of restraint and constructive engagement among all political stakeholders. He encouraged political parties to focus on issue-based campaigns that address the needs and aspirations of Zambians rather than resorting to personal attacks or divisive language.

The GEARS Initiative Chairperson also appealed to the media and civil society organizations to play their part in promoting peaceful and informed electoral participation. “The media must report fairly and avoid sensationalism that could inflame tensions,” he said. “Civil society should continue to advocate for peace and hold political actors accountable for their conduct.”

As Zambia prepares for the 2026 general elections, Mr. Lungu’s call for peace, tolerance, and respect is a timely reminder of the collective responsibility needed to protect the nation’s democratic future. He urged all stakeholders, including political parties, the ECZ, civil society, and the media, to work together to ensure the elections reflect the aspirations of the Zambian people.

“Democracy thrives on inclusion, transparency, and mutual respect,” he said. “Let us all commit to making the 2026 general elections a milestone in Zambia’s democratic journey.”

As the countdown to the elections begins, the country will be watching closely to see how political parties, the ECZ, and other key players rise to the challenge of upholding these democratic ideals.