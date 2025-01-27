Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba has been recognized with a prestigious award at the Safari Club International (SCI) Annual Convention held in Nashville, Tennessee USA from January 2 to 25, 2025.

The accolade celebrates his exceptional efforts in promoting sustainable tourism and wildlife conservation in Zambia.

According to a statement by Ministry of Tourism Principal Public Relations Officer Nelly Banda,

Mr Sikumba’s recognition highlights Zambia’s growing prominence as a leading destination for safari tourism, thanks to its rich biodiversity, well-managed wildlife reserves, and innovative conservation strategies.

The SCI Convention, renowned as the world’s largest gathering of hunting, conservation, and outdoor enthusiasts, attracts participants from across the globe.

This award further cements Zambia’s status as a premier destination for eco-tourism and sustainable wildlife management.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr Sikumba said, “It is an honour to receive this award on behalf of Zambia. This recognition reflects the collaborative efforts of our government, local communities, and conservation partners to protect our natural resources while creating opportunities for sustainable tourism development. We are committed to continuing this vital work to ensure Zambia remains a global leader in wildlife conservation and tourism.”

The Ministry of Tourism reiterates its commitment to fostering partnerships that balance economic development with environmental stewardship.

By Benedict Tembo