During the past few days, Social media has been littered with fake news about the alleged deteriorating health of the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

“Oh….he suffered a stroke; he’s been flown out of the country for treatment,” they rejoiced. “We doubt whether he’s coming back or not.”

Since then, we’d been inundated with a barrage of phone calls and text messages from individuals wishing to know the veracity of such rumours.

“Ignore them,” we kept assuring, “That’s the usual Emmanuel Mwamba’s cheap propaganda. The President is as fit as a fiddle; he’ll soon be traveling to Tanzania to attend the Energy Summit. “

True to this, the President pitched up at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday for his scheduled flight abroad.

“I am sure you haven’t seen a ghost….” the President quipped as the journalists chuckled .

The rest as they say is history; President Hichilema has since travelled to Tanzania. And he won’t be heading to India or South Africa to seek medical attention upon the conclusion of the business, but will be coming right back home to continue executing the mandate the electorate entrusted in him, of course subject to renewal in 2026 “mpaka” 2031!

What is motivating abena Mwamba and his ilk to continue peddling such falsehoods about the President? Is this part of their plan B…..to alarm the public on social media so that they can destabilize the nation? Frederick Chiluba’s ghost must surely be haunting Mwamba! There’s no way one can just wake up and start celebrating someone’s alleged illness. How does Mwamba and his friends in PF feel now that the President has presented himself in public? They must be licking their wounds and walking around with Ostrich eggs on their faces!

Some of us don’t believe in witchcraft at all; however, when we see individuals such as Mwamba and others in PF behaving in the manner they’re doing, we are beginning to have a change of heart. How can decent beings rejoice over someone’s deteriorating health let alone wish others dead instead of having empathy?

Mwamba can go to hell as what he has resorted to doing is definitely of the Devil!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

National Coordinator

HH Mpaka 2031 People’s Alliance