By Benedict Tembo

MTN Super League Red Arrows forward Ricky Banda has joined Sudanese giants Al Merrikh SC on a six-month loan deal.

Arrows Public relations and Media liaison officer Misheck Kalembwe said the decision was made with careful consideration, prioritising the best interests of the player, who has been instrumental and loyal to the club.

“This move presents an exciting opportunity for Ricky Banda to gain valuable exposure and further his development in a competitive environment,” Major Kalembwe said.

Banda joined Arrows FC in the 2021/2022 season on loan from National League outfit Jumulo FC before his permanent transfer in 2024.

During his time at Nkoloma Stadium, Banda has achieved remarkable success, winning the MTN Super League title, ABSA Cup silver medal and Charity Shield in his first season.

He also claimed the 2021/22 season MTN Super League Golden Boot and Player of the Season award.

In the last three seasons, Banda has won the MTN Super League twice, ABSA Cup once and Charity Shield twice, and was part of the team that claimed the 2024 CECAFA Kagame Cup.

“Red Arrows Football Club wishes Ricky Banda the best of luck during his time at Al Merrikh SC and believes this loan move will contribute positively to his career progression,” Maj. Kalembwe said.

Banda becomes the second Arrows to join Al Merrikh SC after 2004 title winner Zachariah Simukonda.