Chikabala Kaleta, a charismatic youth leader based in the Copperbelt, has urged elected officials to close the gap between leadership and the youth by fostering regular engagement on key developmental issues.

Kaleta, who serves as the UPND Chambishi Trustee, has challenged leaders to ensure that young people are not left out of Zambia’s development agenda, arguing that their exclusion breeds a sense of marginalization.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo News, Kaleta emphasized the need for leaders to communicate consistently with the youth in their constituencies.

“Youths make up the majority of our population, but we often feel marginalized when leaders fail to engage us regularly,” Kaleta said. “It is crucial that our voices are heard and that we are included in discussions about development.”

To address this, Kaleta has organized a Youth Rally in Chambishi’s Twaiteka Ward on April 12, aimed at creating a platform for dialogue between young people and political leaders. The event is expected to feature UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso, Kankoyo Member of Parliament Heartson Mabeta, and UPND Copperbelt youth leaders led by Chairman Wallen Hinyama.

Kaleta highlighted employment disparities in the mining sector as a pressing issue affecting youths in Chambishi. He pointed out that mining companies operating in the area often recruit workers from outside the community, sidelining local youth.

“I am from Chambishi, and I have seen how our youths are not considered for jobs in the local mines. This has to change,” he said. “We need to unite, voice our concerns, and demand development that benefits Chambishi and Kalulushi.”

Kaleta, a China-trained economist, is also an aspirant for the Kalulushi Parliamentary seat, positioning himself as a vocal advocate for youth empowerment and inclusion in governance.