The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has extended the ZESCO emergency electricity tariffs for an additional three months, from February 1st to April 30, 2025, as the country continues to struggle with a severe power crisis.

ERB Board Chairperson, James Banda said that the emergency tariffs were first introduced in November 2024 after ERB declared an emergency due to ZESCO’s inability to meet national electricity demand, which remains affected by low water levels in major reservoirs.

Mr Banda said a review by the ERB confirmed that the power deficit still exceeds 1,000MW, necessitating the extension.

He noted that despite the tariff hike ZESCO has not met its revenue target of $15 million per month, raising only $2.4 million in November and $7.6 million in December.

The ERB attributed this shortfall to delayed billing for postpaid customers and prepaid customers purchasing electricity in bulk before the tariff adjustment.

Hence, the extended tariffs would continue to apply across residential, commercial, and maximum demand categories.

“ZESCO has also been directed to provide weekly updates to the ERB on power generation and imports from suppliers such as Eskom, Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM) and Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC),” he said.

The ERB emphasised that ZESCO should adhere to the published load-shedding schedules and update the public of any changes as well as energy- saving tips.

He advised ZESCO to enhance commercial and operational performance in line with ERB’s key performance indicators.