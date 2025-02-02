The Zambia Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (ZLPGA) has called on the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to ban the retail sale of LPG to curb fire incidents linked to gas usage in the country.

ZLPGA President Obed Chiluba says illegal kiosks selling gas without licenses are a serious safety hazard that needs urgent intervention.

Speaking on ZANIS TV’s Power Talk Programme, Mr Chiluba warned that unregulated LPG dealers that are flooding the market with unsafe gas are endangering consumers.

“We have seen an alarming rise in unregulated gas sales, and if we don’t act now, we could face a major disaster,” he warned.

He urged the ERB to enforce stricter measures that will ensure that only licensed dealers are allowed to supply gas through an exchange system for empty cylinders.

Mr Chiluba noted that the demand for LPG has gone up due to electricity shortages, making it a prime target for illegal dealers.

“These traders do not even have fire extinguishers or Personal Protective Equipment, what can they do in case of a fire?” He asked.

Mr Chiluba emphasized the need for community sensitization on safe gas usage, as many Zambians are still new to cooking with LPG.

Meanwhile, ERB Acting Manager Public Relations, Musonda Chibulu, acknowledged the growing number of people turning to LPG as an alternative source of energy.

He said the ERB is working on consumer-focused initiatives to address safety concerns.

Mr. Chibulu also revealed that the ERB is tightening regulations to eliminate illegal LPG dealers.

“Safety is our priority, and we will ensure that only those who meet the required safety standards can operate,” he assured.

The call to ban the refilling of gas by retailers in LPG comes in the wake of rising reports of gas-related fires in different parts of the country, leading to concerns over safety in households using LPG for cooking.