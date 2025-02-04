President Hichilema touched down at about 22:30 Japan Standard Time, aboard an Emirates Boeing 312, at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan.

The Head of State was received by Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hisayuki Fujii, and Japanese Ambassador to Zambia, Takeuchi Kazuyuki, Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe, Zambia’s Ambassador to Japan Tobias Mulimbika among other senior government officials from both Zambia and Japan.

Government officials who accompanied the President included Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Charles Milupi and Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga.

While in Japan, the Head of State is expected to have an official meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Ishiba Shigeru, and also pay a courtesy call on the Emperor of Japan His Majesty Naruhito.

President Hichilema will also undertake strategic meetings with multinational companies in the cities of Nagoya and Kyoto.

President Hichilema is also expected to address the Zambia Japan Business Forum which has attracted the attendance of Zambian business players and investors from Japanese investors.

This visit provides Zambia with a platform to deepen bilateral cooperation and explore new opportunities in trade, renewable energy, healthcare, and education.