President Hakainde Hichilema paid a visit to the renowned Kinkakuji Temple in Kyoto braving the afternoon snowfall to witness one of Japan’s most treasured cultural landmarks. The temple, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands as a symbol of Japan’s rich history and architectural brilliance.

Originally built in 1397 as a retirement villa for Ashikaga Yoshimitsu, the 3rd Shogun of the Muromachi Shogunate, Kinkakuji was later converted into a Zen Buddhist temple. The structure, famously adorned in gold leaf, reflects the deep cultural and spiritual traditions of Japan.

As President Hichilema walked through the temple’s scenic grounds, he emphasized the importance of preserving historical sites, not only for their cultural value but also for their role in boosting tourism.

“The beauty and heritage of Kinkakuji remind us of the significance of safeguarding our own cultural treasures,” said President Hichilema. “Preserving historical landmarks is essential in shaping our collective future and growing our tourism sector.”

The visit underscores Zambia’s commitment to learning from global examples in cultural conservation and leveraging heritage to promote tourism and economic growth.