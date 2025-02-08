In a series of high-level meetings aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and fostering economic cooperation, President Hakainde Hichilema on the 7th February held talks with key Japanese institutions and leaders during his working visit to Japan. The engagements underscored Zambia’s commitment to deepening partnerships with Japan, a nation that has been a steadfast ally since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1964.

President Hichilema met with delegations from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy (JOGMEC), led by JICA President Dr. Tanaka Akihiko and JOGMEC President Mr. Ichiro Takahara, respectively. During the discussions, the President expressed Zambia’s gratitude for JICA’s longstanding support across various sectors, including infrastructure, health, and education.

“We are deeply appreciative of JICA’s contributions to Zambia’s development over the years,” President Hichilema stated. “We now urge JICA to consider investing in technology and innovation, particularly in critical sectors such as agriculture and energy, to further drive our economic growth agenda.”

The President specifically highlighted the need for advanced technology to address challenges in Lusaka’s drainage system, a project that could significantly improve the quality of life for residents in the capital city.

In his meeting with JOGMEC, President Hichilema commended the organization’s progress in mineral exploration in Zambia. He expressed hope that JOGMEC’s ongoing geophysical mapping efforts would not only enhance the mining sector but also help curb illegal mining activities, which have posed significant economic and environmental challenges.

“Our mission remains clear: to improve the lives of all Zambians,” President Hichilema emphasized. “Collaborations with institutions like JICA and JOGMEC are vital to achieving this goal.”

Later in the day, President Hichilema had the distinct honor of meeting His Majesty Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. The discussion centered on issues of mutual interest to Zambia and Japan, reaffirming the strong bond between the two nations.

“Our two countries have enjoyed a long-standing relationship built on mutual respect and shared values,” President Hichilema remarked. “We are committed to further strengthening this partnership for the benefit of our people.”

As President Hichilema concluded his working visit, he expressed profound gratitude to the Government and people of Japan for their warm hospitality.

“This visit has been a testament to the enduring friendship between Zambia and Japan,” he said. “We look forward to building on these engagements to create a brighter future for both our nations.”