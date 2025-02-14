Only the strong, the resolved, and the focused can lead effectively. Looking sideways invites failure. One thing is certain—President Hakainde Hichilema is undeniably forthright. Whether you believe his policies are revolutionary or simply a stroke of luck, Zambia is changing before our eyes. And while some may argue about the pace, direction, or even the man himself, the results on the ground speak louder than opinions.

Take energy, for example. Zambia has long struggled with power shortages, yet today, the country is seeing major solar investments that will secure energy for generations. The UAE partnership has unlocked a $2 billion solar project, wich will add 500MW to the grid. Itimpi Solar in Kitwe, and in May, the 100MW Chibombo Solar Plant will be commissioned. This is not some short-term political promise—it is a calculated move to ensure Zambia never goes dark again.

Agriculture, a sector that many feared was stagnating, is also undergoing a silent but steady revolution. The delays in implementation frustrated many farmers, but the parameters set are solid. With continued improvements, Zambia is looking at consistent bumper harvests. And it’s not just about FISP—loan initiatives are being rolled out for irrigation projects, ensuring that farmers are not left at the mercy of unpredictable rains. At some point, we will have to admit that these are the right moves for long-term food security.

And then there’s mining—a sector that has historically benefited foreign corporations more than Zambians. The new approach is bold, almost unconventional. Instead of leaving everything in the hands of multinationals, the government is giving mining licenses to Zambians, allowing them to build local companies that can one day compete at the highest level. The reopening of Kasenseli Gold Mine in Mwinilunga District is a testament to this strategy. Other mines, which have been closed for many years, are being reopened. This move not only revitalizes the local economy but also ensures that the benefits of our mineral wealth are enjoyed by Zambians themselves. In a decade, some of these small mining firms will be rubbing shoulders with global players, and we will look back at this period as the turning point.

Employment is another area where change is happening. For years, young people would volunteer or intern with little hope of getting a real job. That is shifting. More volunteers and interns are being absorbed into full-time government positions, giving them stability and something to look forward to. It’s not about handouts but about creating pathways for people to secure their future.

Moreover, President Hichilema’s stance on corruption and ineptitude is clear and uncompromising. In July 2024, he dissolved the entire board of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) following allegations against senior officials. This decisive action underscores his commitment to accountability and good governance. By holding even his own appointees to the highest standards, he sends a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated, regardless of one’s position. He fires his policy implementers when found napping.

So, is this leadership working? Is President HH’s approach the right one? Those are questions best answered by time. What is clear, however, is that Zambia is no longer just surviving—it is positioning itself for a future where we stand on our own feet. This is not about slogans or blind loyalty. It is about what is actually happening in front of our eyes. And whether you cheer for him or not, you cannot ignore that something different is happening.

By Adrian Gunduzani