President Hakainde Hichilema is set to attend the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), scheduled for February 15 to 16, 2025, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The high-level summit, which serves as the AU’s highest decision-making body, will convene under the theme: Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe, confirmed President Hichilema’s participation, emphasizing that discussions will focus on key continental issues, including AU institutional reforms, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), peace and security, and Africa’s engagement in the G20.

“The Assembly will also deliberate on reports from various high-level committees, including the Committee of 10 Heads of State on the reform of the United Nations Security Council, the AUDA-NEPAD Heads of State Orientation Committee, and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Forum,” Mr. Haimbe stated.

During his time in Ethiopia, President Hichilema is expected to participate in key meetings such as the APRM Summit and the High-Level Meeting on Sustainable Financing in Africa. Additionally, he will hold strategic bilateral discussions aimed at advancing Zambia’s national and economic priorities.

The summit will be preceded by the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council—comprising AU Ministers—which is set to take place from February 12 to 13, 2025.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia immediately after concluding his official engagements at the summit.