Twelve Suspects Apprehended For Car Thefts At The Kafue Traffic Circle

Lusaka Traffic Jam at the Kafue Junction: A motorist trying to control the traffic at Kamwala Kafue road junction around midday. Picture by Jean Mandela
file image

Authorities in Lusaka have arrested twelve suspects in connection with a series of thefts from motor vehicles at the Kafue traffic circle in the Central Business District (CBD), Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu disclosed in Parliament today.

Speaking during a ministerial statement on the rising incidents of theft in Lusaka’s CBD, Mwiimbu stated that some of the stolen property has been recovered. He urged victims of the thefts to come forward and claim their belongings.

To strengthen security measures, the ministry plans to install additional CCTV cameras across public spaces in the CBD, enhancing surveillance and crime prevention efforts.

Meanwhile, Mwiimbu issued a stern warning that the government will not tolerate any activities aimed at creating anarchy in the country. He stressed that individuals engaged in criminal acts, including hate speech and defamation, will face arrest and legal consequences.

His remarks came in response to a question from Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu, who raised concerns in Parliament about alleged government involvement in citizen abductions.

  1. Ba LT, the title is misleading; thefts from vehicles and not car thefts!

    If CCTV cameras are seriously and effectively implemented then all thieves should be caught – with the help of reward inducements and showing wanted persons faces on TV.

