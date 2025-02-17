The Zambia NGO Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Forum has issued a renewed call for sustained political will to eliminate cholera in the nation by 2030. This appeal comes in light of the government’s commitment made in 2018 to eradicate the disease, which continues to pose significant health challenges across several districts.

During a recent meeting with the Parliamentary Caucus on WASH in Lusaka, Forum Coordinator Bubala Mumba highlighted the critical need for increased government investment in WASH initiatives. She pointed out that while the government had pledged to allocate 5% of the national budget to WASH, the current allocation stands at only 3%. This shortfall hampers efforts to combat cholera effectively.

“Our commitment to eliminating cholera by 2030 requires not just words but tangible actions,” Mumba stated. “The disparity between the pledged 5% and the actual 3% allocation to WASH in the national budget is a significant concern. Adequate funding is essential to implement comprehensive WASH programs that can prevent cholera outbreaks.”

The Zambia NGO WASH Forum has been vocal about the necessity for a multi-sectoral cholera elimination plan. In previous statements, the Forum emphasized that the government should allocate at least US$19.87 million to effectively combat cholera. This funding would support initiatives such as improving water quality, enhancing sanitation facilities, and promoting hygiene education in communities most vulnerable to cholera outbreaks.

Parliamentary Caucus on WASH Chairperson Twaambo Mutinta echoed Mumba’s sentiments, underscoring the importance of capacity building for those managing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). Mutinta suggested that simplifying and consulting on the development of CDF guidelines would enhance the effective utilization of resources for WASH projects at the grassroots level.

“Empowering local communities through capacity building ensures that WASH projects are effectively implemented and maintained,” Mutinta remarked. “Simplified guidelines and inclusive consultations will facilitate better management of funds, leading to sustainable solutions in our fight against cholera.”

Despite the government’s commitment to improving WASH infrastructure, recent analyses indicate a downward trend in budget allocations for the sector. According to a UNICEF Zambia budget brief, the WASH budget decreased from K2.3 billion in 2023 to K1.9 billion in 2024, representing a decline from K1.1 billion to K853 million in real terms. This reduction raises concerns about the feasibility of achieving universal access to safe and affordable WASH services by 2030.

The reliance on external funding further complicates the situation. Over 87% of the WASH budget is financed by external sources, highlighting the need for increased domestic investment. The UNICEF brief recommends that the government allocate a higher proportion of national budgets to WASH programs through advocacy efforts, policy reforms, and budgetary prioritization.

The Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC) has outlined a roadmap aiming to reduce cholera deaths by 90% and eliminate the disease in 20 countries, including Zambia, by 2030. This strategy emphasizes early detection, rapid response to outbreaks, targeted prevention through improved WASH services, and strong partnerships for effective resource management. Achieving these goals necessitates unwavering political commitment and substantial investment in WASH infrastructure.

Zambia’s history with cholera is marked by recurrent outbreaks, with significant cases reported since 1977. The most severe outbreak occurred recently, with 23,381 cases and 740 fatalities, underscoring the urgency for comprehensive and sustained interventions. Experts advocate for a shift from reactive measures to proactive strategies, focusing on prevention through robust WASH systems.

The Zambia NGO WASH Forum’s call to action serves as a critical reminder of the essential role that political will and adequate funding play in combating cholera. As the 2030 deadline approaches, it is imperative for the government to honor its commitments, increase domestic investments in WASH, and collaborate with stakeholders to implement effective, sustainable solutions. Only through such concerted efforts can Zambia hope to eradicate cholera and safeguard the health of its citizens.