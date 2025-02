Bank of Zambia –BOZ- Governor Denny Kalyalya says the introduction of 200 and 500 Kwacha banknotes will not drive the inflation rate up.

Dr. Kalyalya said claims suggesting the new bank notes will impact inflation are based on public perception, which is unfounded.

The BOZ Chief was speaking when he appeared on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview .

Dr. Kalyalya clarified that the currency remains unchanged, with the only change being the introduction of the new bank notes.

ZNBC