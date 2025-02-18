Two men accused of practicing supernatural powers are set to appear before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court as their trial commences.

The suspects, Leonard Phiri, 43, of Sinda District, and Jasten Mabulesse, a Mozambican national, face charges of practicing supernatural powers and possessing charms.

During their plea on December 23, 2024, before Lusaka Magistrate Fine Mayambu, both men pleaded guilty to possessing charms but denied allegations of practicing supernatural powers.

The charge of practicing supernatural powers is in violation of Section 5 of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia.

According to the allegations, Phiri and Mabulesse were found in possession of charms and claimed to have supernatural abilities between November 22 and 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary has rescinded its decision to broadcast live court proceedings for the case.

Judiciary of Zambia Deputy Director – Corporate Communication, Kalumba Slavin, confirmed that while the trial will not be televised, it will still be held in open court, allowing members of the public and media houses to attend under established legal procedures.

The case has drawn public interest due to its unusual nature, and the court’s ruling is expected to set a precedent for similar matters in Zambia.