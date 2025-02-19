Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Subscribe
Columns

Very Serious Political Interference At ZCCM-IH

By Chief Editor
0
176 views
ZCCH-IH
ZCCH-IH

Share

Press release concerning very serious political interference at ZCCM-IH connected with the unjustified and shady dismissal of ZCCM-IH’s CLO and CIO. The Court’s documents and the affidavit are damning… This political interference is contrary to the interests of shareholders of ZCCM-IH and therefore of Zambian citizens.

Thierry CHARLES

President of ZCCM Defense

ZCCM Defense press release – very serious political interference at ZCCM-IH – 2025 02 18

Political interference – Affidavit – complaint against ZCCM-IH

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading