By Sishuwa Sishuwa
Why do members of parliament cross the floor in African democracies? How do they justify their decisions to themselves and to their supporters? What helps them to win re-election in subsequent parliamentary by-elections? This new research uses a case study of Zambia since 1991 and in-depth interviews with 10 MPs from different parliaments to shed light on these questions. Read or download the full article on the link below.
https://doi.org/10.1080/03057070.2024.2458407
Most MPs cross to ruling parties to protect their businesses from goverment harassment, others to continue getting contracts, others to hide their previous shady deals and avoid prosecutions whilst others are just weak spines to stand opposition politics. Most who do such have life long histories of being unprincipled
Simply put, greed and serious lack of principles.
Thank you LT for not putting this chaps whole article up
We are not in kindergarten so its already obvious to all
Thank you