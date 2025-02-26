By Sishuwa Sishuwa

Why do members of parliament cross the floor in African democracies? How do they justify their decisions to themselves and to their supporters? What helps them to win re-election in subsequent parliamentary by-elections? This new research uses a case study of Zambia since 1991 and in-depth interviews with 10 MPs from different parliaments to shed light on these questions. Read or download the full article on the link below.

https://doi.org/10.1080/03057070.2024.2458407