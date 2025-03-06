In a move that underscores the government’s commitment to gender equality and institutional integrity, President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday officially swore in Ms. Daphne Pauline Soko Chabu as the Director-General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Ms. Mbololwa Wamunyima as the Director-General of the Human Rights Commission (HRC).

The appointments mark a significant step in reinforcing the country’s fight against corruption and the protection of human rights. President Hichilema expressed full confidence in the leadership capabilities of both officials, highlighting the critical roles they will play in their respective commissions.

“We have full confidence that Ms. Chabu will collaborate effectively with the Anti-Corruption Commission Board and other investigative bodies in her mission to combat corruption. Similarly, we trust that Ms. Wamunyima will enhance the Human Rights Commission’s oversight role, promoting and protecting human rights with the utmost integrity,” President Hichilema stated during the swearing-in ceremony.

Ms. Chabu, as head of the ACC, is expected to spearhead efforts in tackling corruption, strengthening institutional mechanisms, and ensuring transparency and accountability within public and private sectors. Her role will involve close cooperation with other investigative and law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Ms. Wamunyima’s appointment to the Human Rights Commission places her at the forefront of advocating for human rights protection, legal reforms, and public awareness initiatives. Her leadership is anticipated to strengthen the commission’s oversight function and reinforce Zambia’s commitment to upholding human rights standards.

The appointments of Ms. Chabu and Ms. Wamunyima reflect the government’s broader agenda of promoting gender balance in key leadership positions while ensuring that critical governance institutions are led by competent and dedicated professionals.

As Zambia continues to navigate challenges in governance and human rights, these new appointments signal a renewed focus on accountability, justice, and institutional strengthening.