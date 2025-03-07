Kabwata Police Station, received a report of a suspected murder from four juvenile males aged 10,12 and the other two 13.

All the juveniles are pupils at Kamwala South Primary School. They reported that while on their way to school and playing, they discovered the lifeless body of a schoolgirl wearing a Kamulanga Secondary School uniform. The body was found lying on the ground in a small bush of green grass behind a heap of blocks near Luckson Mapushi Police Post, within Kamwala South Secondary School premises. This incident is believed to have occurred between 1800 Wednesday and 09:00 hours Thursday.

Brief Facts:

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased, identified as J/F Blessings Malekati aged 16 had returned home from school the on Wednesday 5th March at approximately 18:00 hours. She later changed into a pair of white plastic shoes (commonly known as bikiloni) and a maroon hood before being sent by her mother, Jane Mulenga, to purchase charcoal, sachets of water, and tomatoes from a nearby shop.

When she failed to return home within a reasonable time, her parents, Thomas Meleki and Jane Mulenga, began searching for her. Early Thursday morning, March 6,2025, they reported her missing at Maxwell Sibongo Police Post.

Upon visiting the crime scene, officers found the deceased lying on green grass, facing upwards. Her pants were slightly pulled down to her knees, and mucus was observed on her nose. The plastic bag containing the charcoal, sachets of water, and tomatoes was found nearby.

The body has since been transported to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary for postmortem, while investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Zambia Police Service strongly condemns this heinous act and urges anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation by reporting to any nearest police station.