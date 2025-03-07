In a bid to address the escalating security crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), regional leaders convened yesterday for the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Plus Summit. The summit, chaired by Tanzanian President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, brought together heads of state and government officials to deliberate on measures aimed at restoring stability in the conflict-ridden region.

President Hakainde Hichilema, participating as the outgoing chair of the Organ Troika, expressed deep concern over the situation in the DRC, emphasizing its ramifications for regional security. “As a neighboring country, Zambia is deeply troubled by the instability in the DRC, which affects not only our nation but the entire region,” Hichilema stated. He extended condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the conflict.

One of the key resolutions from the summit was the withdrawal of the SAMIDRC Force and its equipment, a decision supported by Zambia and other member states. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC, known as SAMIDRC, was deployed to assist in restoring peace in the volatile region but is now set for disengagement.

Dr. Suluhu Hassan, in her closing remarks, commended the participating leaders for their commitment to addressing the crisis and for their strong stance against ongoing violence in the DRC. She underscored the importance of collective responsibility in resolving regional security challenges and called on SADC member states to support diplomatic and peaceful solutions.

“The mission will continue assisting the DRC in its path toward peace and stability with the resources available from member states,” she stated.

As the SADC summit concluded, regional leaders reaffirmed their solidarity with the people of the DRC and pledged to work toward sustainable peace in the region through diplomatic engagement and coordinated security efforts.