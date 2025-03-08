Power generation at the Kariba North Bank Power Station is expected to see a gradual increase following a higher water allocation by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA).

The authority has allocated 13.5 billion cubic meters of water to the Kariba North Bank Power Station, a significant rise from the 8 billion cubic meters allocated last year. This increase comes as part of the total 27 billion cubic meters of water shared between Zambia and Zimbabwe for power generation.

Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary for Electricity Arnold Simwaba confirmed that the allocation is divided equally, with each country receiving 13.5 billion cubic meters for their respective power generation operations at the Kariba Dam.

Addressing concerns regarding last year’s water distribution, Mr. Simwaba clarified that the 16 billion cubic meters allocated in 2023 was also shared equally between Zambia’s ZESCO Limited and the Zimbabwe Power Company. He dismissed allegations suggesting that ZESCO or its partner institutions were misleading the public to justify power tariff increases, calling such claims baseless and untrue.