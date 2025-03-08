In a strategic push to diversify the economy, President Hakainde Hichilema announced new measures to position Zambia as a leading beef exporter in the region and beyond. Speaking at a Presidential Stocktake with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock yesterday, the president underscored the government’s commitment to tapping into the country’s vast livestock potential.

“The livestock sector offers a significant opportunity to diversify our economy, reducing our dependence on mineral resources and driving growth,” President Hichilema said.

As part of this initiative, five pilot Animal Disease-Free Compartments (ADFCs) have been identified in Chikankata, Chipata, Chisamba, Mumbwa, and Namwala. These designated areas aim to enhance disease control, ensuring Zambia’s beef meets stringent international export standards. Additional ADFCs are expected to follow in other regions.

To maximize this potential, the government has set an ambitious minimum target of $1 billion per year in beef exports. President Hichilema has directed the relevant ministries to accelerate efforts in expanding market access and improving livestock management practices to meet global demand.

“Our vision remains clear: to grow the economy through key sectors like livestock, creating jobs and business opportunities for our people,” the president said.

Zambia’s push into the global beef market comes amid broader efforts to diversify its economy, which has historically been reliant on copper mining. With a growing demand for high-quality beef in international markets, the country aims to leverage its vast pasturelands and favorable climate to compete with major beef-exporting nations.

Industry experts note that the success of this initiative will depend on strengthening veterinary services, improving infrastructure, and securing trade agreements with key markets. If successful, Zambia could emerge as a major player in the global beef trade, bolstering economic resilience and employment opportunities in the agricultural sector.