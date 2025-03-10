The Ministry of Defence, through the Defence Force Medical Services, has started the process of upgrading the Defence School of Health Sciences into a University College.This is on account of increased demand for student enrolment both locally and abroad.

The Emmasdale-based college, which enrolls both military personnel and civilians, currently has 553 students who are studying various diploma and certificate health courses such as Registered Nursing, HIV Nurse Practitioner, Environmental Health Technology (EHT), Clinical Officer General (CoG), Military Medicine and other courses. The school will roll out a diploma in Midwifery program in July this year in an effort to continuously expand on its course portfolio.

As part of the process to upgrade the school to a University College, the Defence School of Health Sciences is building another campus in Twin Palm area of Lusaka whose construction works have reached an advanced stage.

Speaking when a delegation from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Military Health Services Working Group Troika visited the Defence School for Health Sciences,Brigadier General Simon Tembo who was representing the Defense School of Health Sciences Commandant Brig Gen Mwinga Sheyo, said once the institution is upgraded to a University

College, it will start offering Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery and Bachelor of Nursing courses.

Brig Gen Tembo says the training institution has embarked on an exchange program with the South African National Defence Force through the Joint Defence Committee agreements which will see student and faculty exchange between the two nations for studies and teaching respectively. The Botswana Defence Force has also expressed interest for their officers to be

trained at the institution.

Brig Gen Tembo says the quality of training being given at the School is attractive and has seen many civilians training at the institution since 2018 when the Ministry of Defence approved a request for non-military personnel to access the training facility.

He added that the institution plans to be further upgraded to a full status university so that it can be offering more bachelor’s degree programs and an enhanced research capability.Chief of Medical Services in the Tanzania People’s Defence Force Major General Amri Mwami said the neighbouring country also wants to upgrade its health college to a university.

Maj Gen Mwami called for exchange visits between Zambian military medical personnel and Tanzanian military medical personnel to share experiences.

And speaking after he toured the Maina Soko Medical Center where he witnessed the day to day operations, Maj Gen Mwami commended management at the health facility for the hardwork they are putting in.Meanwhile, Maina Soko Medical Center Commandant Brigadier General Levy Muchemwa said the health facility provides the much needed health services to both the military and the general populace.

Maj Gen Mwami (Tanzania) is the outgoing SADC Military Health Working Group Troika Chairman and he handed over the Chairmanship at the last Annual General Meeting in 2024 to Brigadier General Jackson Kasela (Zambia) who will in turn hand over the Chairmanship to Zimbabwe Defence Force Director General Medical Services Brigadier General Godfrey Mutetse

at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Issued by:

Paul Shalala (Mr.)

Principal Public Relations Officer

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE