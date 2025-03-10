Monday, March 10, 2025
FAZ Mourns Veteran Coach Mathews Phiri

FAZ

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has learnt with deep sorrow the death of veteran coach Mathews Phiri.
Phiri who coached several clubs in the Zambian Premier League died at his residence in Kaunda Square.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the football family had lost an accomplished yet humble coach.

“On behalf of myself and the entire football family, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family of the late Mathews Phiri who was a lifetime football servant,” he says.

“We are saddened by his death but are happy that the deceased honoured us with many good football memories that we shall cherish as a football family.”

The deceased left a permanent footprint on the game with his title winning antics in 2004 at Red Arrows. The also coached Nakambala Leopards, Muza FC, Lusaka City Council and Circuit City.

For and on behalf of:
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA
Sydney Mungala
COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

