The Chipata High Court has fined Mukuka Mumba, wife of former Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda, K6,000 for causing death by dangerous driving.

Presiding over the case, Chipata Resident Judge Mercy Makubalo imposed the fine after Mumba pleaded guilty to the charge. Judge Makubalo ruled that the fine must be paid immediately or, in default, she would serve six months in prison. Additionally, Mumba’s driver’s license has been suspended for six months.

According to State Advocate Yvonne Nachande, Mumba, a resident of Ibex Hill in Lusaka, was responsible for the death of five-year-old Blessings Chanda in Chipata’s Madzimoyo area on June 1, 2022. The court heard that while driving a Range Rover (registration BAR 3626) at excessive speed, Mumba lost control of the vehicle and struck the child, who had already crossed the road.

In mitigation, Legal Aid Counsel Fidelis Mwauluka argued that Mumba was a first-time offender who readily pleaded guilty. As an expression of remorse, she contributed K6,000 toward the funeral and later provided K20,000 to support the bereaved family.

However, Judge Makubalo noted that the vehicle lacked insurance and road tax—factors that aggravated the offense. She emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic laws, warning that disregard for regulations leads to disorder.

The ruling underscores the court’s stance on road safety and accountability, particularly in cases of reckless driving.