Families Are Nation, an advocacy organization for family values, has advised families especially in rural areas to avoid traditional practices that promote child marriages.

The organization’s Executive Director, Judith Mwila, emphasized the importance of abandoning outdated customs that push children into early marriages.

In an interview with ZANIS, Ms Mwila stated that Families Are Nation is collaborating with the government to hold marriage initiators accountable for their actions.

“All marriage initiators who force children into marriage, citing tradition, will be arrested when caught,” she said.

Ms Mwila stressed the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of child abuse and child marriages.

She highlighted the need for children to be informed of their rights and the risks associated with such practices.

“Teachers and other community stakeholders should disseminate information on these dangers to help reduce cases of abuse and child marriages,” she added.

Ms. Mwila also urged the media and other stakeholders to increase awareness and share information on the dangers of child abuse and its implications.

ZANIS