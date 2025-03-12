We have seen this before. The loudmouths, the insults, the reckless bravado. The culture of political impunity, where thugs masquerading as party loyalists become untouchable. The streets ruled by cadres, not laws. We lived through it, we suffered under it, and in 2021, we fought to end it.

Yet here we are, watching Why Me—a man who was detained for vulgar language and public insults—resurface, embraced by the opposition, emboldened once more. His crude outbursts might seem like entertainment to some, but for those who remember the PF era, they are a flashing red warning light. Because this is how it starts.

Caderism: The Nightmare We Voted Against

Not long ago, Zambia was a nation held hostage by its own political actors. If you spoke against the ruling party, you risked a beating. If you owned a business, you had to pay cadres just to operate. If you wore the wrong party regalia in the wrong place, you were inviting violence. Cadres weren’t just tolerated—they were empowered, feared, and above the law.

And now, we see traces of that same arrogance creeping back into our politics. The idea that some people can insult, intimidate, and disrupt without consequence. The slow normalization of disorder. The flirtation with chaos, disguised as political activism.

The Warning We Cannot Ignore

The question is not about Why Me as an individual—he is just a face, a symptom of a deeper disease. The real question is this: If PF were to return to power, would the door open once again to the era of cadres ruling the streets? Would Zambia find itself trapped in Part 2 of the violence, the beatings, the lawlessness?

History tells us that when societies tolerate the small fires of political thuggery, they soon find themselves engulfed in flames. We must not go back.

Never Again

2021 was a moment of reckoning. Zambians rejected caderism, not because they loved one party over another, but because they refused to be ruled by fear. That victory must be defended—not just at the ballot box, but in our collective refusal to allow the return of political disorder.

Why Me is not just one man—he is a reminder. And Zambia must remember why it chose to move forward, not backward.