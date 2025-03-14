CSOs Reject Fast-Tracked Constitutional Amendment Process

Fourteen Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have strongly opposed the government’s expedited constitutional amendment process, calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to postpone any changes until after the 2026 general elections. The CSOs, including prominent groups such as Chapter One Foundation, Alliance for Community Action (ACA), ActionAid, Transparency International Zambia (TIZ), Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD), and Women for Change, have pledged to mobilize various sectors of society to resist what they describe as an undemocratic and rushed process.

Speaking at a joint press briefing, ZCSD Executive Director Leah Mitaba, representing the coalition of CSOs, criticized the government’s approach, labeling it as manipulative and lacking transparency. “This process is an attempt to integrate women and youth participation through a delimitation exercise rather than a genuine and inclusive constitutional review,” Mitaba stated.

The CSOs argue that the current approach undermines the principles of democracy and public participation. They have called for a more thorough and consultative process, emphasizing the need for a Constitution Review Commission (CRC) to ensure that all stakeholders, including civil society, religious groups, and political parties, are adequately involved.

Former President Edgar Lungu has also voiced his opposition to the amendments, describing the process as politically unhealthy and unnecessary. Lungu pointed out the irony of President Hichilema’s current stance, given that he had vehemently opposed Bill 10 in 2020. “This move is undemocratic, unacceptable, and unnecessary, especially coming from a leader who previously protested against similar attempts,” Lungu remarked.

In response to the criticism, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka defended the government’s approach, asserting that sufficient consultations have been conducted. “Zambians do not want an unnecessarily lengthy process. The government has engaged stakeholders and is committed to ensuring that the constitutional amendments reflect the will of the people,” Hamasaka said.

Despite these assurances, the CSOs remain unconvinced, warning that a rushed and exclusionary process could erode public trust and lead to widespread resistance. “The Constitution is the foundation of our democracy, and any changes to it must be approached with care, transparency, and inclusivity,” Mitaba emphasized.

As the debate over the constitutional amendments intensifies, the CSOs have vowed to continue their advocacy, urging the government to adopt a more democratic and participatory approach. The coming weeks are likely to see increased mobilization and public engagement as stakeholders push for a process that truly reflects the aspirations of all Zambians.

source:

Leah Mitaba

Executive Director

Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD)

On behalf of:

Chapter One Foundation, Alliance for Community Action (ACA), ActionAid, Transparency International Zambia (TIZ), Women for Change, and other CSOs.