The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) condemns, in the strongest terms possible, the tribal and disrespectful remarks being peddled on social media by Francis Kapwepwe identifying himself as “Why Me.” It is deeply unfortunate and highly irresponsible that a young person would resort to insulting the people of Southern Province and maliciously abusing His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema.

Let it be clearly stated: President Hakainde Hichilema is not the President of the Southern Province—he is the Head of State for the entire Republic of Zambia. Tribalism has no place in our national discourse, and any attempt to divide Zambians along tribal lines is not only unpatriotic but a direct threat to our peace, unity, and democratic values.

The conduct exhibited by Tiktoker Kapwepwe is shameful, unacceptable, and a betrayal of the values that Zambia stands for. Such behavior not only sows seeds of division but has the dangerous potential to incite tribal hatred and youth unrest across the country. As RPP, we view this young man as a bad seed in our society, and we urge the youth of Zambia not to entertain or share such toxic and divisive content.

It is disturbing that this young man supports the Patriotic Front, yet the party has remained silent. We urge PF to denounce such tribal and abusive rhetoric if they truly stand for national unity.

“Why Me” must understand that the freedom of expression he claims to be fighting for already exists in Zambia—but it does not mean the freedom to insult, demean, or divide others. And Zambia’s democracy cannot and must not be used as a platform to insult, demean others, or promote tribal divisions.

To the youth of Zambia: rise above hate and be champions of peace, tolerance, and national unity. Social media should be used to promote constructive ideas, not to inflame tensions.

We urge law enforcement agencies and relevant regulatory bodies to take necessary steps in handling such individuals whose actions threaten national harmony. Civil society, traditional leaders, religious institutions, and political parties must work together to educate and sensitize young people on the dangers of tribalism and hate speech.

Zambia is one nation, one people—united in our diversity.

Issued by:

Simangele Magodi-Republican Progressive Party (RPP) National Women Secretary