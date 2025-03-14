Southern African leaders have announced the phased withdrawal of regional troops from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where they have been assisting the Congolese army in battling the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The decision, reached during a virtual summit of the 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC), marks a shift in regional strategy towards diplomatic and political solutions to the ongoing crisis.

The SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) was deployed two years ago to support government forces, but the rebels have continued to gain ground, seizing large parts of the mineral-rich region. The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians, fueling fears of a wider regional war.

The situation escalated in January when M23 forces captured Goma, the region’s largest city, leading to heavy casualties among SADC troops. At least 19 soldiers from South Africa, Malawi, and Tanzania were killed. Last month, the rebels advanced further, taking Bukavu, the second-largest city in the region.

Mounting Pressure for Withdrawal

The decision to pull out comes amid growing domestic opposition in SADC countries. South Africa’s deployment, in particular, has been heavily criticized following the deaths of its soldiers. Sandile Swanda, a South African political analyst, described the situation as “embarrassing” for the country.

“The rebels are very strong. This is a full-on war, and South Africa is hardly ready for any such war,” Swanda told the BBC. “No country in the SADC region is ready for this war – psychologically, militarily, or politically.”

Malawi’s president had already signaled his country’s intention to withdraw its troops in February, though no reason was given.

SADC’s Diplomatic Approach

Despite withdrawing its forces, SADC emphasized its commitment to supporting peace efforts in the DRC. “The mission will continue assisting the DRC in its path toward peace and stability with the resources available from member states,” said Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who chaired the summit.

President Hakainde Hichilema , speaking as the outgoing chair of the SADC Organ Troika, expressed concern over the instability in the DRC and its broader implications for regional security. “As a neighboring country, Zambia is deeply troubled by the instability in the DRC, which affects not only our nation but the entire region,” he said, while extending condolences to the families of fallen soldiers.

SADC leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a diplomatic and political resolution to the conflict, acknowledging that previous peace efforts had not yielded lasting results. The summit was the third emergency meeting on the DRC in recent months, highlighting the urgency of the crisis.

While the exact number of SADC troops deployed remains unclear, up to 5,000 were originally planned for the mission. With the phased withdrawal now set in motion, attention will turn to the effectiveness of regional diplomacy in addressing one of Africa’s most protracted conflicts.