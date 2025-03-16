By Kapya Kaoma

The recent backlash from the United Party for National Development (UPND) against the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership’s silence on Francis Kapwepwe, aka. “Why Me,” exposes the troubling culture of the politics of insults in the nation. Why Me’s comments targeting President Hakainde Hichilema and his supporters has prompted intense commentary across various platforms, especially Lusaka Times. Kapwepwe, having served a year in prison for insulting the President and for his tribal undertones, was welcomed back by PF leaders as a “freedom fighter”—a move that outraged the UPND. Yet, a critical analysis reveals a significant oversight: the uncomfortable silence surrounding similar verbal assaults from UPND cadre Wanga Simbayi Wanga, and Ichibokolo directed at President Edgar Lungu and PF members.

One of the most overlooked aspects of this dynamic is the incendiary language used by UPND cadres among them Wanga directed at Lungu and the PF leadership. Such incendiary language, common among UPND cadres, often went unaddressed. In fact, Wanga repeatedly posed with then candidate HH. Similarly, musician Pilato, whose inflammatory statements landed him in custody during the Lungu administration yet earned him newfound respect within the UPND, exemplify the troubling trend that suggests that politics of insults are more important than substantive political discourse. Pilato’s ascent to a position as Permanent Secretary in the Hichilema administration serves as an example to the UPND’s selective memory. What standards do we use to measure political qualifications in Zambia today? Insults!

In fact, President Hichilema himself is not immune to employing insults against his political foes, a fact that remains well-documented. While the UPND may claim to stand on the moral high ground, the hard truth is that the party is tainted with politics of insult just as the PF. Is it not hypocrisy to profess moral superiority while allowing cadres to employ similar derogatory language against opponents? The selective outrage surrounding the politics of insults only proves one thing: the UPND lacks the credibility to call for civility in political discourse.

Yet, rejecting the politics of insults isn’t about ethics alone; it is an essential element for the advancement of democratic ideals and civic responsibility. The moral reprehensibility of insult-driven politics stems from its inherent dehumanization; when one person denigrates another, it diminishes the dignity of all involved. As the adage goes, “When one undresses another person’s mother, all mothers are undressed.”

Besides, the implications for youth engagement in politics are critical. Permitting a culture where derogatory language is lauded as free speech perpetuates a cycle of disrespect and stifles constructive debate. The burden of fostering change ultimately rests on us; an engaged citizenry must reject empty insults in favor of reasoned dialogue. This is the essence of democracy—it allows people to engage in civil debate. Even in disagreement, we must listen to one another without degrading each other’s humanity. The concept of ubuntu carries this very principle; we do not exist in isolation but in relation to one another. “I am because you are.”

Figures like Why Me, Ichibokolo and Pilato, are just examples of what we have become—a country that politically prides itself on insults. Sadly, it is politicians who benefit from such divisive tactics. This unsettling dynamic distracts from critical social issues, creating an environment in which accountability becomes obscured by personal grievances. Thus, it is imperative for us to rise above these distractions, demanding substantive dialogue and collectively rejecting the politics of insult that have increasingly defined Zambian political life. We must recognize one another as full human beings, devoid of dehumanizing labels. Genuine political participation requires acknowledging each other’s humanity; demeaning one another undermines authentic democracy.

Although the failure of political leaders to distance themselves from insult-driven politics is disheartening, the pervasive nature of this practice necessitates a broader societal rejection. It is the responsibility of all—politicians, churches, mosques, and community organizations—to cultivate a culture of respect and informed debate, ensuring that the democratic process remains insulated from the corrosive influence of insults. Only then can we elevate political discourse in Zambia from mere exchanges of insults toward a more constructive and unified future.