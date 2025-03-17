The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga has congratulated the Under-17 Women’s national team for qualifying to the third and final round of the Morocco 2025 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

According to FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala, the team secured a 1-0 win over Tanzania in Ndola, carrying a 4-0 lead over two legs.

Kamanga praised the team’s achievement, stating it sets the pace for other Zambian teams participating in various competitions this year.

He commended the technical bench, the team, and the FAZ secretariat staff for their hard work.

Kamanga urged the team not to relax, as they face either Benin or Congo in the final round.

He also expressed gratitude to the fans for their support, acknowledging their role in motivating the teams to achieve success.

“The team’s qualification is a significant milestone for Zambian football and fans are eagerly awaiting the final round of the Morocco 2025 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers,” he said.