The Kasama High Court has sentenced a 29 year old man of Munkonge Village in Chief Munkonge’s Chiefdom in Kasama District to 50 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling his 12 year old biological daughter.

Before Kasama High Court Judge Bonaventure Mbewe, Moses Mutale was convicted and subsequently committed to the high court for sentencing by the Luwingu District First Class Magistrates’ Court on January 8, 2025.

Facts before the court were that Mutale, on November 7, 2024, had carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16 years in Luwingu contrary to section 138, subsection 1 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia.

During sentencing, the Lusaka based High Court Judge Bonaventure Mbewe, sitting in Kasama, expressed satisfaction with the lower court’s conviction, emphasising that defilement cases have become prevalent in the country.

In mitigation Mutale’s defence team pleaded with the court to be lenient saying he is remorseful and regrets his actions, adding that the convict is the first offender.

However, Judge Mbewe expressed deep concern, shock and dismay that Mutale defiled his own 12 year old daughter, leaving his wife sleeping.

He emphasized that as a father, Mutale should have provided for his child’s needs and protection, as opposed to exploiting and defiling her.

Judge Mbewe reiterated the need for stringent sentences to be meted out on the convict to deter would-be offenders.

And upon considering all the circumstances of the case, Judge Mbewe sentenced Mutale to 50 years imprisonment with hard labour with effect from the date of his arrest.