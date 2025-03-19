The People’s Republic of China, through the Zambia Chinese Association, has donated goods worth over K1 million along with an additional K200,000 in cash to assist Zambia as it recovers from the devastating effects of drought, Vice President W.K. Mutale-Nalumango announced.

Describing the donation as a “good gesture,” Dr. Mutale-Nalumango emphasized the significance of China’s continued support during challenging times. “We are further delighted with China’s commitment to offer support to Zambia in times of trouble,” she said. “Their dedication to corporate social responsibility has played a pivotal role in strengthening our bilateral relationship.”

The donation comes as Zambia grapples with the economic and humanitarian impact of prolonged dry spells that have affected agricultural output and food security. The Chinese government and businesses operating in Zambia have been key contributors to relief efforts, reflecting the deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Dr. Mutale-Nalumango credited President Hakainde Hichilema’s diplomatic engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping for fostering this strong partnership. “This long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries couldn’t have been achieved without President Hichilema’s direct involvement in several bilateral meetings with his counterpart,” she noted.

The donation underscores China’s growing role as a strategic partner to Zambia, providing both economic and humanitarian assistance as the country navigates its recovery.