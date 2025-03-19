This morning, we had quite an interesting engagement with a friend of ours who happens to be a close acquaintance of former Patriotic Front strongman, Wynter Kabimba. We shall simply refer to him as Destiny.

Love or loathe him, Kabimba is arguably one of the best Secretary Generals this country has ever had! The PFs success in the 2011 polls is partially owed to him. Had Kabimba been maintained in this position before the arch tribalists in PF “poisonsd” the King Cobra’s mind and unceremoniously stripped him of his position, the boat would’ve probably sailed much longer before it ran aground due to the unbridled corruption, political violence, mismanagement of state affairs, and tribalism coupled with regionalism!

Once the PF swept to power in 2011, the King Cobra was at pains to finalise his cabinet owing to the surging crowd of individuals who had play a role in his victory in one way or the other – relatives, friends, sponsors etc.

When everyone expected Kabimba to be one of the big bwanas in the new government; he excused himself, assuring the President he would concentrate on organising and mobilising the party.

At the time that PF won the elections, the party did not have proper structures in place countrywide, per se. Instead of frequenting plush hotels or resorts cutting deals as he gobbled gourmet menus, Kabimba immediately got to work making forays into every village, shanty compound and district mobilising support for the party and forming structures.

He also reached out to the corporate world and convinced them to partner with government by supporting party programmes. He also ensured party cadres were deployed into foreign missions as way as infused others in the civil service, parastatal entities and councils – from big bwanas in the board rooms, drivers, cleaners, messengers to the security guards! This is perfectly normal in today’s; you’ve to with people who understand your manifesto….this is being implemented even in Tramp’s world!

Kabimba succeeded in laying a solid foundation for the PF; this is probably the reason why the party seemingly remains intact to this day!



Why are we saying all this?

The Secretary General is the engine of every political party. They should always remain fully serviced and well lubricated for them to function efficiently and smoothly as they support the party leader in managing the party affairs as well as reinforcing its strength , and advancing its goals and objectives.

The majority of people that sacrifice their time and endure long hours in the queue to cast their votes don’t live in Kabulonga, Northrise or Parklands, they live in places such as Chibolya, Chipulukusu and Kapoto. It’s always important to visit them once in a while and enjoy a meal with them….a ka ZNS roller meal with nyama soya and wash it down with chibuku.

By the way, well done President Hichilema for making changes in the UPND media team. This has been long overdue; the combination of Mark Simuwe and Oliver Shalala is a lethal one which many in the opposition would think twice to confront!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/SocialAnalyst

Mayeng’u, Zambezi