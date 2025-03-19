Three of the eight suspects who recently escaped from Butondo Police Station in Mufulira have been recaptured, with one found in possession of an AK-47 rifle and a full Congolese army combat uniform.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said the suspects were apprehended in separate operations following a manhunt launched by the police.

“We have managed to rearrest three escapees, one of them being Kelvin Musonda, who was initially charged with assault and has now appeared in court for both the assault and escape charges, Mr Meeemba said.

The other suspect, Andrew Silwimba, who was facing a murder charge, has also appeared in court on an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody while awaiting postmortem results,” he added.

Mr Mweemba disclosed that the third suspect, Evans Njovu, who was initially charged with maliciously administering poison with intent to harm, was arrested after reports emerged that he had been seen threatening people with a firearm in the Musandasha farming block.

He explained that Mr Njovu allegedly threatened to kill Brighton Mpande, a 45-year-old charcoal burner, when the victim confronted him over a stolen bicycle.

“Njovu produced an AK-47 rifle and fired two rounds, forcing Mr Mpande to flee and later report the matter to the police’’, he said.

Mr Mweemba stated that a follow-up operation led to the suspect’s arrest who then led officers to Kambushi farming area, where police recovered a full Congolese army combat uniform with boots and an AK-47 rifle (serial number CDFARK9367) with 24 rounds of

Mr Mweemba stated that Police have since opened a docket for illegal possession of a firearm, and the suspect remains in custody.

“The firearm, uniform, and boots have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue, “he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Mweemba said a manhunt is still underway for the five remaining escapees.

“We are urging members of the public to report any suspicious individuals and assist the police with information that may lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects,” he said.

The eight suspects escaped from Butondo Police Station last week under unclear circumstances, prompting an ongoing police search.

ZANIS