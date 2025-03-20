A female court messenger in Chingola District on the Copperbelt Province has been murdered while escorting a suspect to police cells.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has identified the deceased as Prudence Nkomesh and the suspect as Francis Mwamba.

Mr Mweemba has told ZANIS news in a statement that the deceased was murdered by the suspect while escorting him to police cells.

He said the suspect used a bamboo log to hit the deceased causing her to sustain a cut on the head and swollen forehead.

Mr Mweemba says brief facts are that the suspect and the wife had a marital dispute and took the matter to Chingola Local Court where they divorced and he was ordered by the court to be paying a monthly fee of K500.

He explained that the suspect paid for some months but defaulted for a month prompting the wife to report back the matter to the Local Court where a warrant to arrest Mr Mwamba was issued.

“On 18 March 2025 around 09 hours the suspect of contempt was taken to court where the court ordered two female court messengers, the deceased Prudence Nkomesh and Caren Mwansa to take him to Police” Mweemba explained.

He said on the way the suspect got a bamboo log and hit the deceased on the head and she sustained the stated injuries and was rushed to Nchanga North Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mr Mweemba stated that the matter was reported to Chingola Police station by Alex Chama the workmate to the deceased and that police officers rushed to the hospital, inspected the body and found the said injuries.

He said the body of the deceased has since been deposited in Nchanga North Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Mr Mweemba notes that the suspect is on the run and more investigation will follow.