President Hakainde Hichilema officially commissioned the Bayer Itaba Seed Plant in Kabwe, Central Province, marking a significant milestone in Zambia’s agricultural sector. The plant is set to produce high-quality, tested maize seeds for farmers nationwide, strengthening the country’s food security and economic resilience.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of affordable and durable seed in boosting agricultural productivity. “Food security is national security, and ensuring that our farmers have access to quality seeds remains our ultimate focus for economic growth,” he said.

The new seed plant is expected to create jobs and enhance seed availability, supporting the government’s vision of year-round farming. The president acknowledged the impact of the recent drought and stressed the need for Zambia to embrace irrigation farming and water harvesting to ensure continuous food production.

“We are a farming nation. However, the drought we recently experienced has taught us a lesson. Moving forward, we must invest in irrigation and water harvesting to sustain food production throughout the year,” he stated.

Addressing a large crowd at Railway Stadium in Kabwe, President Hichilema reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equitable development across all districts. He also provided an update on the much-anticipated revival of Mulungushi Textiles, promising that progress was underway.

“Kabwe, like every other part of Zambia, will continue to receive its fair share of national development. We promised to deliver Mulungushi Textiles, and this is fast becoming a reality,” he said.

The president expressed gratitude to Zambians for their continued support, urging unity and perseverance in the country’s journey toward economic transformation.

“Together, we shall overcome. Thank you for voting for us in 2021 and for your continued support,” he concluded.

The commissioning of the Bayer Itaba Seed Plant aligns with the government’s broader strategy to strengthen Zambia’s agricultural sector, ensuring sustainability and resilience in the face of climate challenges.