At the heart of every successful woman lies a story of resilience, perseverance, and unwavering determination. This weekend Absa Bank Zambia took a moment to honor those stories at a remarkable Women’s Month Celebration Brunch, graced by Vice President Mrs. W.K. Mutale-Nalumango and Hon. Princess Kasune. It was a gathering of inspiring women from all walks of life—each with a journey worth celebrating.

One such story is that of Ms. Elizabeth Kutemba Luneta, a dedicated entrepreneur who for years has been supplying fresh fruits and vegetables to Absa Bank Zambia employees. From her early days at Kafue House to her current location opposite Absa House, Ms. Luneta’s commitment and hard work have made her an integral part of the Absa community.

Recognizing her dedication and entrepreneurial spirit, Absa Bank Zambia took steps to support her growth. She was onboarded onto a Twende account—Absa’s zero-maintenance-fee banking solution designed to empower unbanked individuals. This initiative ensures she has access to the financial tools she needs to expand her business. In addition, she received a K10,000 boost to help scale her operations.

Ms. Luneta’s journey is a testament to the power of opportunity and perseverance. Her story reminds us that success is not just about talent but also about resilience and the willingness to embrace new opportunities.

Ms. Luneta’s story serves as an inspiration to all—proof that with the right support, determination, and hard work, dreams can become reality.